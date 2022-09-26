Detention of the Japanese Consul Diplomat, Motoki Tatsunori, in Vladivostok, Russia - Caught Red-Handed by FSB - When Receiving Classified Information. - 092622

This just happened today.
Operational video of the FSB of the Russian Federation.
Footage of the detention of the Japanese consul in Vladivostok. Caught red-handed when receiving classified information.
