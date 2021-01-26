Warning To The Church: How To Know You Are In A Laodecean Church PART II of II-Awake! Come Ye Out!

Join our Messianic End-Time Commander and Watchman for more than 20 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! Tonight she stands in her office as a modern day Noahess bringing Warning, To The Church and Judgment to America and the worLd.

Tonight's message: "Warning To The Church: How To Know You Are In A Laodecean Church!" Part II Come Ye Out from Amongst Them!

Tonight Apostle Dr. Garnett will give you several yardsticks of The Word of God so that you might know if you are or have been in a laodecean era church and are being deceived! How to escape the fires of hell of false doctrines of men!l

1.How to know you are being deceived by a laodecean era pastor

2.What are some of the false doctrines of a laodecean era pastors

3. What is Yeshua saying for you to do after you make the assessment with His Word

4. This is a very serious lifeline that Yeshua is throwing out to His Body to save them from destruction from the principality of "Deception

5. For many this is a final eternal destination decision

6. Preparation for the bride of Yeshua

7. Warning To NOT BE LEFT BEHIND! YESHUA IS THROWING A lIFElINE TO HIS CHURCH!

THIS IS A LOVE CALL TO HIS CHOSEN BRIDE TO COME BE WITH HIM NOT MAN IF IN ERROR FOR THE SAVING OF YOUR ETERNAl SOUl!



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