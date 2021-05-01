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No Vaccine Passport Rally at Ala Moana - May 1, 2021
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30 views • May 02, 2021
People at Ala Moana in Honolulu, Hawaii warning humanity about the dangers of vaccine passports. First, they'll make you think it's more convenient to travel and you'll save money on covid tests. Then, you'll need it, not just to travel, but to do other things as well. And if you don't get your latest vaccine, or have your children vaccinated, guess what? More loss of liberty. Think carefully about this vaccine passport everyone!
For more info:
https://alohafreedomcoalition.org
#NoVaccinePassport #freedom #scamdemic
"Island Meet and Greet" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
For more info:
https://alohafreedomcoalition.org
#NoVaccinePassport #freedom #scamdemic
"Island Meet and Greet" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
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