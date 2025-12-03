© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EMP-Resistant Car Prep You Can Actually Afford. No one can promise that any car is 100 percent EMP-proof. What you can do is lower the odds of a dead vehicle, make repairs easier, and give yourself a way home if your car will not start. The steps here are simple, affordable, and also practical for power outages, storms, and everyday breakdowns, not just EMP talk.