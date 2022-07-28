Covid Vaccine Appears to Suppress Immune System. This Has Massive Health Implications. There Are a Lot of Horrible Diseases You Can Get Due to the Suppressed Immune System

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https://gnews.org/post/p10qac02f
07/28/2022 And then there’s the effect of the COVID vaccines on the elderly the population most at risk. According to the Lancet, no less than vaccinated people around Biden’s age are 80% more likely to become sick after taking the COVID shot as compared to unvaccinated people