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Who Is Joe Biden Talking To In This Video?
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6300 views • January 22, 2021
Owen has no clue who Joe Biden might be talking to as he appears to be using an earpiece as he fumbles through his duties. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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