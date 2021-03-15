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Dr.Oz: Sandy Hook 3rd Grader “When We Were Having A Drill”
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154 views • March 15, 2021
Dr. Oz Interview of Sandy Hook Elementary student. The host discloses that the kids told him beforehand what they wanted him to ask, in order to avoid traumatic questioning and – I would surmise – would permit the kids to be thoroughly prepared and confident of their answer. Sounds as if he tells him they were having a DRILL. You be the judge.
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