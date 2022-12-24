Vasara (2000, Arcade)

Vasara is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Visco Corporation. It was only released in the arcades.
The game is set in a steampunk version of feudal Japan with airships and giant mechs. Nevertheless, the story is set in the year 1600, when Ieyasu Tokugawa gained power over all of Japan. In the game's story, Tokugawa established a brutal dictorship upon Japan. However, three heroes set out to assassinate him.
There are three historical figures to choose from to play: Yukimura Sanada, Magoichi and Sakon Shima. They differ in speed and power. Apart from Tokugawa, all the other bosses and mid-bosses are also historical figures from the Sengoku period.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.