Vasara (2000, Arcade)

Vasara is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Visco Corporation. It was only released in the arcades.

The game is set in a steampunk version of feudal Japan with airships and giant mechs. Nevertheless, the story is set in the year 1600, when Ieyasu Tokugawa gained power over all of Japan. In the game's story, Tokugawa established a brutal dictorship upon Japan. However, three heroes set out to assassinate him.

There are three historical figures to choose from to play: Yukimura Sanada, Magoichi and Sakon Shima. They differ in speed and power. Apart from Tokugawa, all the other bosses and mid-bosses are also historical figures from the Sengoku period.