TRUE CRIME: MOTHER KILLS KIDS!

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux examines the Lindsay Clancy case, a Massachusetts nurse and mother who is charged with killing her three young children. The defense claims postpartum psychosis. He reviews her mental health decline, the heavy medication response that may have made things worse, the family’s hidden distress, and the hard questions about protecting children when a parent loses contact with reality.





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