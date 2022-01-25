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EVOLVING TO A HIGHER STATE OF BEING
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52 views • January 25, 2022
Designed by God, the Creator, humanity and all conscious beings are evolving to a higher state, tied to this particular time in the Grand Cycle of Earth. This is also a time of rebalancing, creating many Earth disasters as she, too, rebalances. What does this mean for humanity?
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