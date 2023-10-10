







Brave TV - Oct 10, 2023 - Are Sleeper Cells ARRIVING in America? Military Organizing in Cities - Chaos Coming?

"We should wake up ourselves. It could happen to us next week," McCarthy said. There could be cells inside of America right now because we caught more people on the terrorist watchlist in February than in the entire administration.Show more





On the heels of Hamas's weekend invasion that caught Israel and its Western allies off guard and left over a thousand dead and hundreds wounded, McCarthy's warning comes at a time when Israel and its Western allies reassess their intelligence prowess. Several analysts are calling the attacks Israel's 9/11, echoing a time when U.S. intelligence agencies failed to detect a shock al Qaeda operation that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.





On his Truth Social platform Monday morning, Trump claimed without evidence that the same people who raided Israel were pouring into our once beautiful country. Are they planning an attack on our country? The crooked Joe Biden and his boss, Barack Hussein Obama, did this to us! ”





Source: https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/israel-didnt-see-a-hamas-strike-coming-the-u-s-could-be-next-mccarthy-warns/





https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/israel-hamas-conflict-trump-maga-sleeper-cell-border-threat-1234849311/





