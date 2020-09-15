© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 113 - The Truth About How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • September 15, 2020
The purpose of this episode is, not only to summarize Ben Shapiro's book, How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps, but to help you recognize the agenda and tactics used by the Disintegrationists - as Shapiro calls those who wish to tear down America.
Going forward, I hope that you consume the news with this information in mind. Identify the schemes deployed by these folks for what they are and understand their motivations.
Going forward, I hope that you consume the news with this information in mind. Identify the schemes deployed by these folks for what they are and understand their motivations.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.