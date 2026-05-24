NWO: Mike Adams says a 'widespread famine is coming'

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Credits to Maria Zeee or Zeeemedia.com



According to Mike Adams aka The Health Ranger, the world is heading towards widespread famine and food shortages. Prepare accordingly and turn to Christ for the salvation of your souls.