US Military News





Dec 29, 2023





The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been escalating, with recent reports shedding light on the intensity of the clashes. According to figures released by Ukrainian authorities, the Russian military lost 3,010 soldiers, 21 tanks, and used 15 missiles between December 7 and 9.





These figures were posted on Facebook by the general staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with each update ending in a vow to "beat the occupier!" The casualties reported were 1,120 on December 7, 990 on December 8, and 900 on December 9.





The Ukrainian reports also claim the destruction of Russian military assets, including 18 tanks on December 7, eight on December 8, and six on December 9. Additionally, one missile was launched on December 7, followed by 14 two days later.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ad_k95BR79g