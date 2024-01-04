Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
50 Years After Its First Printing, This Book Is Exposing Big Pharma & Government Like Never Before!
Sons of Liberty
Published 20 hours ago

Fifty years ago, author and filmmaker G. Edward Griffin penned a phenomenal book that was ahead of its time. The information given to him by Dr. John Richardson concerning what is commonly referred to as Vitamin B17, laetrile or amygdalin set Griffin on a deep dive into its cancer fighting properties. Today, Griffin's book is selling more than ever and people are beginning to understand the deceptive and deadly nature of not only Big Pharma, but of the healthcare industry at large, especially concerning the treatment of cancer. Dr. Richardson's son, John, from VitaminB174U.com joins me in this episode to talk about Griffin's book, the reprinting of it and Vitamin B17.

Visit ⁠http://VitaminB174U.com⁠ and use promo code TIM to save 10%

g edward griffinlaetrilelifewavevitamin b17apricot seedsjohn richardson

