FDA KNEW 44% of Pregnant Women Miscarried

In making the decision to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knew full well at the time that nearly half of all pregnant women would end up miscarrying as a result of the injections.

To say that the FDA failed implies that it simply made a mistake, which is not the case. The corrupt federal agency lied on behalf of Pfizer by withholding the truth from the public, which is a crime against humanity as well as a dereliction of duty.

Source article... https://chemicalviolence.com/2022-08-18-fda-knew-44percent-women-miscarriage-covid-vaccination.html

