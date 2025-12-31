UN boss António Guterres demands harsher regulation and censorship of social media platforms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under the guise of tackling online "misinformation, disinformation and hate speech", UN boss António Guterres demands harsher regulation of social media platforms.
"False narratives, distortions and lies... undermine social cohesion, putting the [UN Agenda 2030] Sustainable Development Goals further out of reach."
"The United Nations' own operations... are compromised as our staff deal with a tsunami of falsehoods and absurd conspiracy theories."
"We demand action."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
