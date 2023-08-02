Apocalypse Watch E115: The Trifecta - UFOs, AI and Rock-n-Roll

TwoShoes and DQ join Johnny Watcher for an update on the government UFO psyop and a discussion of AI by engineers and programmers. Hint: it may be artificial but it's not intelligent (yet). Climate Change lies and the Criminal Media get their time in the barrel. Then talk turns to rock shows, artists, and brushes with greatness.
