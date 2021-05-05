It Will Happen Sooner Than We Think

Motivation TVIt Will Happen Sooner Than We Think🔈 SPEAKER: Dr. Rashid Buttar*CREDIT►Special thanks to Dr. Rashid Buttar-------------------------------------------------Topics Are -meditation becoming supernatural, pineal gland meditation, breathing technique, sleep meditation, heal your body with your mind, walking meditation, blessing of the energy centres,🎥Video footage: all video footage used is either licensed through either CC-BY or from Videoblocks.🎶Music: Free Audio Library- No Copyright MusicThis presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:👉FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMERCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.-This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)-This video is also for teaching purposes.-It is not transformative in nature.-I only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.We make these videos with the intention of educating others in a motivational/inspirational form. We do not own the clips and music we use in most cases. Our understanding is that it is in correlation to Fair Right Use, however, given that it is open to interpretation, if any owners of the content clips would like us to remove the video, we have no problem with that and will do so as fast as possible.