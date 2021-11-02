BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Secret Blood Covenant of the Ones in Power
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
265 views • November 02, 2021
I DO NOT BELIEVE AS THE MODERATOR CLAIMS NEAR THE END THAT THERE IS NO MOST HIGH AND THAT THERE IS NO SAVIOR WHO WILL COME TO FIGHT AGAINST HA SHATAN! BUT, WE MUST AWAKEN AND STAND TOGETHER AGAINST THIS EVIL!

SOURCE:
Unmasking the Truth
YOUTUBE CHANNEL

This is the Secret Covenant of the Ones in Power, the ones who enslave is and Control us, and make us think that we don't have a choice but to live under their orders.

We have a way to stop them, and this can only be done if we come to realise that we do have a Choice, we are their Equel and no longer need to obey their orders.

We need to Stop fighting against each other and finally come to realise that we all have the same enemy, the Ones in Power, and that they are the cause of most of our problemes, we need to change our belifs that they have established, and step out of our prison of Fear and Ignorance.

It's time to turn the tables and become Masters of our lives.
Keywords
elitenwobloodlinesgreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Depopulation Agenda Is Real: Here’s Who’s Really Behind It

The Depopulation Agenda Is Real: Here’s Who’s Really Behind It

Mike Adams
Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Belle Carter
Food Safety Becomes Midterm Election Issue After Record Cyclospora Outbreak, Recalls

Food Safety Becomes Midterm Election Issue After Record Cyclospora Outbreak, Recalls

Coco Somers
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the hidden psychology of a laying hen

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside the hidden psychology of a laying hen

Belle Carter
Hamas Leader Says Palestinian &#8220;Blood&#8221; Is Being Used as Fuel for Israeli Elections

Hamas Leader Says Palestinian “Blood” Is Being Used as Fuel for Israeli Elections

Belle Carter
A Prepping Mindset: Seven Motivation Methods for Preppers

A Prepping Mindset: Seven Motivation Methods for Preppers

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy