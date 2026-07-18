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God proves that He is Real by way of The Reality of His Word Becoming Flesh Jesus, Angels, Miracles, Creation. There is a Real Angel like a transparent white color with a body&wings atthedescription.
Just a Messenger of God
Just a Messenger of God
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An Angel of God on video 100% Real, A Real Biblical Unicorn, Songs, a Giant Fish shape Cloud, & William Tydnale's Prologue to the Prophet Jonah. Share 1 Cor 15:1-4.

https://www.brighteon.com/a09c45bb-09f4-4555-9401-26918e9aee2b

Late Night Interruption

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAVMYHr_QBs

Ephesians 1:6-8

6, To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved. 

    7, In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace; 

    8, Wherein he hath abounded toward us in all wisdom and prudence; 

I SAW JESUS AT 1:15 AM IN THE MORNING..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0cONo0fQto

((faith, love, works))

    By faith are we never with out love and good works, yet is our saving imputed neither to love nor unto good works, but unto faith only. For love and works are under the law which requireth perfection, and the ground and fountain of the heart, and damneth all imperfections. Now is faith under the promises, which damn not: but give all grace, mercy and favour, and whatsoever is contained in the promises.

All dreams must clearly agree with The Holy Bible Word of God.

https://www.youtube.com/@GodInspiredMessage
"MARK THIS WORDS".GET READY FOR THE 3RD DAY(17-19 JULY). DON'T BE LEFT BEHIND . #christian #jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKmOV2bkHWg

God's Holy Word is here for our Good to hearken unto, Trust & Obey God's Holy Words & 1 Peter 4:10 Share The Gospel with everybody.

Psalms 130:4

But there is forgiveness with thee, that thou mayest be feared.

Psalms 18:20-28

20, ¶ The LORD rewarded me according to my righteousness; according to the cleanness of my hands hath he recompensed me.

    21, For I have kept the ways of the LORD, and have not wickedly departed from my God.

    22, For all his judgments were before me, and I did not put away his statutes from me.

    23, I was also upright before him, and I kept myself from mine iniquity.

    24, Therefore hath the LORD recompensed me according to my righteousness, according to the cleanness of my hands in his eyesight.

    25, With the merciful thou wilt shew thyself merciful; with an upright man thou wilt shew thyself upright;

    26, With the pure thou wilt shew thyself pure; and with the froward thou wilt shew thyself froward.

    27, For thou wilt save the afflicted people; but wilt bring down high looks.

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