The REAL Goal of Social Skills (a Higher Paradigm) - (Social Skills Course: Lesson 2) from Man who Socialized 12/hrs a day, 7/days a week for 20 years

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The REAL Goal of Social Skills (a Higher Paradigm)Social Skills Program Course
I want you to step out of "what you can have" and step into "what you can become" THROUGH learning Social Skills. This is probably THE best catalyst for self improvement, from what I've seen while coaching it for 2+ decades professionally.
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To reach out: https://calendly.com/initial-team-call/discovery-call-with-w-owen-s-assistant?month=2022-07