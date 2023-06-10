Maria Zeee Uncensored





June 9, 2023





Max Igan joins Maria Zeee to give his insight on how far into the AI control grid we are, the awakening of people to the truth, resistance to the NWO and what action people must take.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2t6jbq-uncensored-max-igan-dissecting-resistance-against-the-nwo.html