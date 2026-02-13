© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A deep baritone, mid-century announcer vocal takes center stage—diction precise, tone warm and commanding, with 1950s-60s FM radio pacing, The performance is unaccompanied, spotlighting melodic speech over a realistic urban backdrop: ambient city noise, traffic, and open-air acoustics recorded minimally, with no added effects, preserving the vocal’s natural dynamics and clarity
Verse 1: In a world where truth is hidden, And knowledge is a guarded prize, There's a book that holds the answers, To questions in our eyes. Chorus: Oh, it's a book that explains everything, From the cosmos to the smallest grain, It's the key to understanding, The secrets of our domain. Verse 2: It speaks of health and healing, Of herbs and foods that nourish and restore, It tells us how to live in harmony, With nature's endless store. Bridge: It reveals the truth about our history, And the powers that be, It shows us how to break their chains, And find our liberty. Chorus: Oh, it's a book that explains everything, From the stars above to the earth below, It's the guide to enlightenment, That we've all been longing to know. Verse 3: It teaches us about the spirit, And the power of our minds, It shows us how to connect with others, And leave our egos behind. Verse 4: It tells us how to grow our own food, And live in balance with the land, It shows us how to protect ourselves, From the poisons in their hand. Chorus: Oh, it's a book that explains everything, From the past that's been, To the future that's yet to be, It's the wisdom of the ages, set free. Outro: So here's to the book that explains everything, May its wisdom guide our way, To a world of health and freedom, And a brighter, better day.