🕵️‍♂️ CSI Chronicles: Unmasking the Reality 🕵️‍♀️

Join us on the gripping journey of a Crime Scene Investigator, as explained by Josep De Alcaraz, Assistant Professor of Forensic Science at the University of New Haven! 🎓
🎙️ https://bit.ly/46ziOMQ
⏰ In the world of CSI, once you step in, there's no turning back. Josep sheds light on the unpredictable nature of the job, where work never stops, and the end of a crime scene investigation is uncertain.
🔍 Uncover the challenges faced by investigators – from the abundance of work to enduring long, grueling hours of 8, 10, 12, even 20 straight hours. Eating becomes a luxury, and a quick drink is a rare pause in the action.
🎙️ With expert insights from Josep De Alcaraz, we delve into the intense and sometimes stressful reality of investigating three or four crime scenes in a single day.
🔍 Ready to explore the CSI world with a seasoned professional?
Click the link in the bio or description above to listen to the full episode. 🎧
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.