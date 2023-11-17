🕵️‍♂️ CSI Chronicles: Unmasking the Reality 🕵️‍♀️

Join us on the gripping journey of a Crime Scene Investigator, as explained by Josep De Alcaraz, Assistant Professor of Forensic Science at the University of New Haven! 🎓

⏰ In the world of CSI, once you step in, there's no turning back. Josep sheds light on the unpredictable nature of the job, where work never stops, and the end of a crime scene investigation is uncertain.

🔍 Uncover the challenges faced by investigators – from the abundance of work to enduring long, grueling hours of 8, 10, 12, even 20 straight hours. Eating becomes a luxury, and a quick drink is a rare pause in the action.

🎙️ With expert insights from Josep De Alcaraz, we delve into the intense and sometimes stressful reality of investigating three or four crime scenes in a single day.

Ready to explore the CSI world with a seasoned professional?

