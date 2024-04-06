Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2024/04/holy-spirit-into-inspired-word-of-god_2.html

MAJOR EVENTS SURROUNDING THE APRIL 8TH SOLAR ECLIPSE

7 Planets Will Align April 8th During "THE ECLISPE"

March 28, 2024

A word from the Lord today. I'm led by the Holy Spirit into the inspired Word of God revealed by the





Father. The whole truth for a sound mind. Jesus is the truth. We receive the Spirit of Truth. The truth destroys all lies. America needs the Truth to end corruption. Deceit, lies, and manipulation make men mad, yelling, insane, screaming, fighting, violent, tyrannical, and dictators making men their slaves.

Utah Legal Tender Act Sets Precedent for

States: Bullion Vaults Gain Momentum in 2024

If all States minted their own gold and silver coins it would make the Federal Reserve unnecessary and shrink the government.

I renounce and denounce Satan's A.I. and all machines not made by God. 1. Renounce means to reject something (ideas, beliefs, or opinions). 2. Denounce means to strongly criticize something or someone publicly.

Messing with A.I. is joining your mind and emotions, your being with those damned to hell beings. Who wrote those programs? Who is the A.I. learning from? Fallen demon possess man. What agreement does the temple of God have with the creature of Satan. Is this not adultery on God himself? The first commandment is to love God, his creation, with all your being and turn from supernatural creatures, hybrids that Demons help men make. Idols that can speak, talk and think for you

Join us April 8th in Brookville, OH or Quemado, TX for Total Solar Eclipse Revivals! Register/Get tickets at: www.bardsfest.com

Join the Funding For BardsNation Ministries In Flemingsburg, KY! Donate Here: https://www.givesendgo.com/flemingsburg





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%