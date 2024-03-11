Riots in Israel
Israeli protesters in Tel Aviv demand Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation and early elections. Clashes between anti-government demonstrators and far-right groups have intensified, with police using water cannons on those advocating for a hostage deal.
