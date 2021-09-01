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John Lennon The World Run By Psychopaths
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44 views • September 01, 2021
He is sure not wrong there!!!! . . . it was nice to hear John Lennon have an opportunity to share his views . . . I wonder what he would say if he was still alive today!!!
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