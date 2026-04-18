UPDATE: WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS! - We Are Under Attack But We're Coming Back!

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Josh Sigurdson talks about the insane struggles we've dealt with recently as we've moved countries and faced our phone, laptop and internet going down simultaneously.





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Luckily, we're slowly getting back on our feet thanks to lots of amazing support by viewers, friends and family.





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