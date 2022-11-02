X22 Financial Report Ep. 2914a - Trump Sends A Message About The Economy, Buckle Up And Prepare

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2914a - Nov 1, 2022
Trump Sends A Message About The Economy, Buckle Up And Prepare
Germany is now back tracking on the green new deal, they are removing the windmill farm and replacing it with coal plants. Biden's oil tax is going to push fuel costs up. Trump sends a message that the economy is headed into a catastrophe. China and Russia are looking at a gold back currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (There is always a risk of loss, and past performance is not indicative of future results)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.