X22 Financial Report Ep. 2914a - Trump Sends A Message About The Economy, Buckle Up And Prepare

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2914a - Nov 1, 2022
Trump Sends A Message About The Economy, Buckle Up And Prepare
Germany is now back tracking on the green new deal, they are removing the windmill farm and replacing it with coal plants. Biden's oil tax is going to push fuel costs up. Trump sends a message that the economy is headed into a catastrophe. China and Russia are looking at a gold back currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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