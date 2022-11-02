X22 Financial Report Ep. 2914a - Trump Sends A Message About The Economy, Buckle Up And Prepare

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2914a - Nov 1, 2022

Trump Sends A Message About The Economy, Buckle Up And Prepare





Germany is now back tracking on the green new deal, they are removing the windmill farm and replacing it with coal plants. Biden's oil tax is going to push fuel costs up. Trump sends a message that the economy is headed into a catastrophe. China and Russia are looking at a gold back currency.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (There is always a risk of loss, and past performance is not indicative of future results)