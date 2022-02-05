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Order Out of Chaos: Toronto and Ottawa Police Warn Truckers on Eve of Mega Freedom Convoy Protests in Both Canadian Cities
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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60 views • February 05, 2022
Friday, February 4th, 2022 Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly speaks with reporters about efforts to ensure the safety of downtown residents as the trucker protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates enters its eighth day. He announces a 'surge and contain' strategy to help stop unlawful acts. The new measures include deploying 150 additional officers to affected neighborhoods, barricading the protest red zone, and blocking off vehicle access to the downtown core. The city expects that over 300 trucks, 2,000 people, and nearly 1,000 counter-protesters will attempt to enter the downtown core over February 5 and 6. The Chief ended his press conference by telling the media that 12 days ago he was asked by the media how he would stop a 'January 6th' style incident from happening in Ottawa. His response was. They did stop it from happening. Pretty cock sure of himself as we head into a very busy weekend for protests here in Toronto and up in Ottawa.


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