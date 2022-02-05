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Order Out of Chaos: Toronto and Ottawa Police Warn Truckers on Eve of Mega Freedom Convoy Protests in Both Canadian Cities
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60 views • February 05, 2022
Friday, February 4th, 2022 Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly speaks with reporters about efforts to ensure the safety of downtown residents as the trucker protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates enters its eighth day. He announces a 'surge and contain' strategy to help stop unlawful acts. The new measures include deploying 150 additional officers to affected neighborhoods, barricading the protest red zone, and blocking off vehicle access to the downtown core. The city expects that over 300 trucks, 2,000 people, and nearly 1,000 counter-protesters will attempt to enter the downtown core over February 5 and 6. The Chief ended his press conference by telling the media that 12 days ago he was asked by the media how he would stop a 'January 6th' style incident from happening in Ottawa. His response was. They did stop it from happening. Pretty cock sure of himself as we head into a very busy weekend for protests here in Toronto and up in Ottawa.
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Related videos:
Eastbound and Down: Smokey and the Bandit
WWETheDog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAG4XXCOj48
TPS News Conference | Chief Ramer, Mayor Tory, and S/Supt. Pogue Discuss Weekend Operational Plans
Toronto Police Service YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgK8BBxiv_o
Trucker protests: Ottawa police chief announces 'surge and contain' strategy – February
CPAC YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozWQW0BiBsY
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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