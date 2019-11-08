8Nov19 Soros’ Strategy for Political Persecution, Spending MILLIONS to Elect D.A.’s

Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec



*00:00:00 Soros gave MILLIONS to elect 4 prosecutors in Virginia — not the first time he’s done this. What’s the national strategy to make our justice system even more politicized?



*00:12:16 Another sign of escalating civil war & hatred of free speech — Greenwald physically attacked by fellow “journalist” for publishing real whistleblower info



*00:22:22 Corporate news coverup of Epstein & punishment of suspected whistleblower as even FOX news hides the political operative who filed a hearsay complaint against Trump (aka “the whistleblower”)



*00:41:48 Mickey Mouse is one of the 11,000 signers of climate alarmist letter calling for “population control”



*00:46:28 Don Trump, Jr singlehandedly whips the failed Democrat comediennes & RINO daughters of failed politicians on “The View”; David Knight fact-check Hostin (“I have a law degree”) on whether it’s against the law to name a whistleblower



*01:04:08 Joy Behar red-faced as Don Trump, Jr calls her out on her “blackface”, and calls out Whoopi cheering pedophile director Roman Polanski



*01:23:55 Cuban government and US conservatives cover for BigPharma over MMR vaccine deaths



*01:28:30 More mass violence in Mexico & how the DEA caused the death of 100’s in just one incident



*01:37:57 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins to talk emoluments, whether Trump is legally obliged to turn over his tax returns and the propaganda mills (aka public schools) that are producing a generation of socialists & communists