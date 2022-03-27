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Vatican consecrates Russia to the Holy Mother of Christ, the Virgin Mary. Prophesy forfilled.
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72 views • March 27, 2022
As instructed by God. For the salvation of the Earth the Church was instructed to Consecrate Russia to the Virgin Mary. This was done by the Pope, on March 25th. Russia is now a Holy instrument of God against evil Ave Maria! Only the fool says there is no God!
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