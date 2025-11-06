BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Little Known Ways Our World is Socially Engineered
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
42 views • 2 days ago

This was a talk I gave to Paul Fromm's group at the Your Ward News office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in July 2017.

In this public talk, Brian Ruhe explores how social engineering has shaped modern culture, from the rise of 1960s pop music and media manipulation to the concealment of ancient civilizations. Speaking as a Buddhist teacher turned independent researcher, Brian connects cultural movements, intelligence operations, and hidden history into a broader discussion of how worldviews are guided and controlled.

📍 Recorded July 2017

🎙️ Speaker: Brian Ruhe — Buddhist teacher, ufologist, and independent thinker based in Vancouver, Canada

🪶 Themes: media control • pop-culture engineering • ancient history • truth-seeking


