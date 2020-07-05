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Laser Net Linear Accelerator Missile Defense System May 4th 2019 Dr Bill Deagle MD
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20 views • July 05, 2020
Laser Net Linear Accelerator, Missile Defense System, May 4th 2019, Dr Bill Deagle MD, Geral Bull Super Cannon, Carbon Fiber Ballistic Nets on Plasma Microrockets, Boost and Mid-Space Missile Defense, Doppler Radar Directed, Space Based Retargeted, Boost Phase Missile Defense, Near Space for Intermediate, ICBM Defense Laser Net Ballistic System, Trump POTUS, Pentagon, Schrier AFB, Vandenberg CA Missile Defense,
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