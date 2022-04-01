Dr. Zelenko Claims That CCP Virus Vaccine Induces AIDS

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According to Gettr information on Mar 25th, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko said during a recent interview that the CCP virus vaccine destroys the immunity of human T cells in human body and its natural killer function. In addition, the vaccine weakens the tumor suppressive genes and opened doors to cancer. In other words, this is the acquired immune deficiency syndrome, namely AIDS.