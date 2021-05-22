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COVID-19 PCR Test: CRASHING and BURNING🔥
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318 views • May 22, 2021
As cases of coronavirus rise across the world, shouldn’t death rates be going up too? The final nail in the coffin of the COVID-19 PCR test is here with a major dissection and debunking of the Drosten paper. PCR tests are seriously flawed by providing less than accurate results and why the majority of positive cases are completely false. It's a total scam. Originally aired @The Highwire on December 3rd of 2020.
Review report Corman-Drosten et al. Eurosurveillance 2020
https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/
The Highwire
http://www.thehighwire.com
Review report Corman-Drosten et al. Eurosurveillance 2020
https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/
The Highwire
http://www.thehighwire.com
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