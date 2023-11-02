CIA MKULTRA ASSASSIN? WAKEUP!

WHAT THE HELL! I WOULD HOW MANY OF THESE PROGRAMMED ASSASSINS ARE WALKING AROUND IN AMERICA RIGHT NOW! YOU BETTER HAVE PLENTY OF GUNS AND AMMO. OUR NAZI GOVERNMENT HAS DECLARED WAR ON ALL AMERICANS. YOU BETTER BELIEVE THE 100+ MILLION ILLEGALS IN AMERICA ARE GOING TO BE USED TO ELIMINATE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. HELL! YOU DON'T BELIEVE ME! YOU WANT AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE CON MARKET FLIPS IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. THESE ILLEGAL BASTARDS WILL BE ARMED ROAMING THE STREETS OF AMERICA MURDERING ALL AMERICANS...