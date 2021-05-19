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10-year-old boy who slammed mask mandates on national TV
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132 views • May 19, 2021
Viral 10 year-old who criticized his school board over its hypocritical and unscientific mask mandate just embarrassed them again.
…This time on national TV.
The student in the now viral video, 10 Year-Old John Provenzano, joined @TuckerCarlson.
…This time on national TV.
The student in the now viral video, 10 Year-Old John Provenzano, joined @TuckerCarlson.
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