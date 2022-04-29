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"The WHO Is an Absolutely Corrupt Organization" That Needs to Go Away - Dr. Ryan Cole
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177 views • April 29, 2022
"The WHO is owned by pharma; 70% of its funding comes from pharma. The rest comes from Bill Gates, China, [and other nation donors]... The WHO is an absolutely corrupt organization... [and the Pandemic Treaty] is the WHO literally trying to become the power of the world and to treat you with cruelty and force you into [pharmaceuticals] that you don't need."
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