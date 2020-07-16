Jon Rappaport On This Reality, Our Sovereignty, and The Importance of Imagination, October 27, 2015

Alexandra Meadors and Jon Rappoport share in a very profound conversation regarding the global economy and its players. Jon has a very unique way of seeing the globalist's false reality and what has evolved from this stage performance. We think you will thoroughly enjoy the profound scope presented on the US, China, Russia, Syria relations, as well as the mega corporations stirrings and how this is effecting the way this drama is concluding. You will love this interview!

Jon website is nomorefakenews.com.



Alexandra Meadors also includes a personal recording on the current wave of manifestation. She puts a request out to all of the healers, discusses interference, your work on the inner plane, and much more.



The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.