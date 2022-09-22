'This Is a Mic Drop': Healthy, Successful People Are Suddenly Dying Off Faster Than the General Population
General population: 31.7% excess mortality in 2021.
Group life: 40% excess mortality in 2021.
The variable: vaccine mandates (vaccination rate).
Ed Dowd: “So that’s an eight-point differential for a group that traditionally experiences MUCH LOWER mortality. This is a Mic drop. I don’t care what anybody says.”
Read More: https://thevigilantfox.substack.com/p/this-is-a-mic-drop-healthy-successful
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.