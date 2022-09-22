© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
'This Is a Mic Drop': Healthy, Successful People Are Suddenly Dying Off Faster Than the General Population
General population: 31.7% excess mortality in 2021.
Group life: 40% excess mortality in 2021.
The variable: vaccine mandates (vaccination rate).
Ed Dowd: “So that’s an eight-point differential for a group that traditionally experiences MUCH LOWER mortality. This is a Mic drop. I don’t care what anybody says.”
Read More: https://thevigilantfox.substack.com/p/this-is-a-mic-drop-healthy-successful