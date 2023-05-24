The inhabitants of Naples tried to strike because of the lack of work, but were defeated. They ask for dignity and don't want Georgia Meloni to spend Italian money to send arms to Zelensky.
In their opinion, a person who supports Ursula von der Leyen and Biden cannot represent Italian social equality and has betrayed her citizens.
