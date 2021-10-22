© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Better ETHICS for Healthcare's Trustees
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • October 22, 2021
David Levien – Surgeon - Financial planner & President - American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT)
With health care already top-heavy before Covid, the past year's pandemic hysteria saw the special interests in medicine collude with bureaucrats, media heavyweights, and politicians to sabotage any progress on upgrading the health market that better serves our health entrepreneurs and demanding patients.
For a decade ACHT has sought better ethics - and governance and decision making - among the "trustees" of the health market: essentially, any professional member marketing in health goods and services. David has built the organization into a multi-faceted engine for events, education, and innovator-support. In this week's webinar, Dr. Levien - a longtime surgeon - will explain ACHT's programs that allow its "fellows" to create content that promises better ethics for the future of medicine.
https://www.facht.org/
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
With health care already top-heavy before Covid, the past year's pandemic hysteria saw the special interests in medicine collude with bureaucrats, media heavyweights, and politicians to sabotage any progress on upgrading the health market that better serves our health entrepreneurs and demanding patients.
For a decade ACHT has sought better ethics - and governance and decision making - among the "trustees" of the health market: essentially, any professional member marketing in health goods and services. David has built the organization into a multi-faceted engine for events, education, and innovator-support. In this week's webinar, Dr. Levien - a longtime surgeon - will explain ACHT's programs that allow its "fellows" to create content that promises better ethics for the future of medicine.
https://www.facht.org/
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.