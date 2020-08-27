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30. MMS MEXICO: The Doctors Dillema with Covid-19 and Chlorine Dioxide (Subtitled)
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117 views • August 27, 2020
Doctor Patricia Tinoco, who practices in Aguascaliente, Mexico tells her story of the struggle to push change in getting others to accept Chlorine Dioxide as a successful treatment for coronavirus. Even after a 100% recovery rate of ALL patients within 3 days of treatment, she still has people showing up and bringing up the FDA statements on how it is a dangerous and toxic drug to use. The govonor of her state has agreed to distribute CDS publically but her reporting gets blocked because of these nay sayers. "This is Mexico! The FDA doesn't govern here!" she says. And yet, incorrect information from another country continues to hinder the work of helping the sick.
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