Can the Firebrands Take Back the GOP? Guest Chad Caton

Chad Caton joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss the division within the Republican Party that has become extremely evident after Matt Gaetz held Kevin McCarthy accountable by ousting him from his position as Speaker of the House. Was this the right move? Does the infighting of the GOP make us look bad to the everyday voter as we approach 2024? We’ll dive into all of this and more during this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show.





