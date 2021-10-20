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PSA - Anti-Semantics Are The Bane of Existence
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14 views • October 20, 2021
Thumbnail: Difficult to find the right image for this talk. No intent to insult walruses, but the slang "walrus" might be applied to someone who is behaving anti-semantically. "You're such a walrus."
https://deeply.thenewhumanitarian.org/oceans/articles/2017/08/31/why-changing-pacific-walrus-haulout-habits-are-worrying
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https://deeply.thenewhumanitarian.org/oceans/articles/2017/08/31/why-changing-pacific-walrus-haulout-habits-are-worrying
Fair Use Notice: Regarding images used on my channel, I give credit to the sources whenever possible. My channels are not monetized. No copyright infringement is intended.
I will soon be posting links to other platforms outside YT where my content can be found.
Explore the Modern Mystery School: https://nemeta.org/
Subscribe free to the nine Episodes of the Fallen Goddess Scenario: https://sophianicmyth.org/
To order Not in His Image, you can go directly to the publisher,
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/not-in-his-image-15th-anniversary-edition/
or, if possible, purchase through a local bookseller. Otherwise, unfortunately, there is
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/164502136X
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