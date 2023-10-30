Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Americans Fight Nazi Muslim Hamas Supporters in Chicago
channel image
American Patriots God Country
238 Subscribers
258 views
Published 14 hours ago

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

STEVE'S TAKE: Freaking love black people man. For all the crap, we give them for the black on black crime (and rightfully so), at least they have the balls to stand and fight these Muslim pieces of trash that Joe Biden and the rest of the Democraps let into our country.

Are these African-Americans who believe they are Jews from the lost tribes? I don't know. Everyone is so confused and messed up but it's good to see Americans fighting Muslim terrorists and their supporters either way.

If I was there, I would have been fighting right beside them. Where are all the white people? I'm wondering if this was just a product of the neighborhood that this was in, or if the white people were just being pansies running for their lives from the scene like a bunch of wusses. Maybe all the above...

Original Video Link: https://t.me/Around_the_worldx/10191

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
americachicagomuslimsjihadislampalestineamerican patriots for god and countryhamasunited states of americamuslim terroristshamas supportersamericans fight nazi muslim hamas supporters in chicagoamericans fight muslims in chicagochicagoans fight muslimsamericans fight muslim terrorists

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket