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Robert Sepehr Get's It: Until Everyone Get's It, We're All Staying ENSLAVED
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40 views • August 21, 2020
• Robert Sepehr Get's It: Until Everyone Get's It, We're All Staying ENSLAVED
Source Videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMqG0kLgrRv9tODTDG12oZA
Jekyll Island is located off the coast of the U.S. state of Georgia, where in 1910 some of America's most influential bankers gathered for a secret meeting to plan the country's monetary policy and establish a central banking system, which resulted in the draft legislation for what eventually became the creation of of the Federal Reserve act. One of the most influential and popular documents exposing the formation of the FED central banking system is a book called, The Creature From Jekyll Island, which recounts a secret meeting that took place in 1910 on Jekyll Island, a stretch of white-sand beaches and beautiful landscape off the coast of Georgia.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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Source Videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMqG0kLgrRv9tODTDG12oZA
Jekyll Island is located off the coast of the U.S. state of Georgia, where in 1910 some of America's most influential bankers gathered for a secret meeting to plan the country's monetary policy and establish a central banking system, which resulted in the draft legislation for what eventually became the creation of of the Federal Reserve act. One of the most influential and popular documents exposing the formation of the FED central banking system is a book called, The Creature From Jekyll Island, which recounts a secret meeting that took place in 1910 on Jekyll Island, a stretch of white-sand beaches and beautiful landscape off the coast of Georgia.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at:
➤ Blog: https://truthernetwork.weebly.com
➤ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthernetwork/
➤ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthernetwork
➤ DLive: https://dlive.tv/truthernetwork [Inactive..., Help Us - We need 200 followers]
➤ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/truthernetwork
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