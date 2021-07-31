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We Will NOT Be Silenced! Medical Professionals Worldwide Continue To Speak Out
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1273 views • July 31, 2021
Real doctors faithful to the Hippocratic Oath, not filthy Pharma bought and paid scumbags speak the TRUTH
Speakers in the film:
Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Medical Doctor & Forensic Psychiatrist from the USA
Dr. Tom Cowan, Medical Doctor from the USA
Dr. Kevin P. Corbett, Qualified Nurse & Health Scientist from the UK
Dr. Anne Fierlafijn, Medical Doctor from Belgium
Dr. Hilde De Smet, Medical Doctor from Belgium
Prof. Konstantin Pavlidis, Metaphysicist from the UK
Dr. Zac Cox, Holistic Dentist & Homeopath from UK
Dr. Piotr Rubas, Medical Doctor from Poland
Dr. Johan Denis, Medical Doctor and Homeopath from Belgium
Senator Scott Jensen, Medical Doctor, Family Physician & Politician from the USA
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Medical Doctor from the USA
Dr. Heiko Santelmann, Medical Doctor from Germany
Sandy Lunoe, Pharmacist from Norway
Dr. Simone Gold, Medical Doctor, Physician & Founder of America’s Frontline Doctors USA
Dr. Brian Tyson, Medical Doctor & Family Physician from the USA
Dr. Teryn Clark, Medical Doctor & Neurologist from the USA
Dr. Gaston Cornu-Labat, Medical Doctor, General Surgeon, Holistic & Integrative Physician from Argentina
Dr. Antoine Barbari, Medical Doctor, Senior Consultant, Professor of Medicine from Lebanon
Prof. Dolores Cahill, Molecular Biologist and Immunologist from Ireland
Kate Shemirani, Natural Nurse from the UK
Dr. Mario Cabrera Avivar, Medical Doctor from Uruguay
Dr. Elke F. de Klerk, Medical Doctor from Holland
Dr. Vernon Coleman, General Practitioner from the UK
source:
Oracle Films
Speakers in the film:
Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Medical Doctor & Forensic Psychiatrist from the USA
Dr. Tom Cowan, Medical Doctor from the USA
Dr. Kevin P. Corbett, Qualified Nurse & Health Scientist from the UK
Dr. Anne Fierlafijn, Medical Doctor from Belgium
Dr. Hilde De Smet, Medical Doctor from Belgium
Prof. Konstantin Pavlidis, Metaphysicist from the UK
Dr. Zac Cox, Holistic Dentist & Homeopath from UK
Dr. Piotr Rubas, Medical Doctor from Poland
Dr. Johan Denis, Medical Doctor and Homeopath from Belgium
Senator Scott Jensen, Medical Doctor, Family Physician & Politician from the USA
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Medical Doctor from the USA
Dr. Heiko Santelmann, Medical Doctor from Germany
Sandy Lunoe, Pharmacist from Norway
Dr. Simone Gold, Medical Doctor, Physician & Founder of America’s Frontline Doctors USA
Dr. Brian Tyson, Medical Doctor & Family Physician from the USA
Dr. Teryn Clark, Medical Doctor & Neurologist from the USA
Dr. Gaston Cornu-Labat, Medical Doctor, General Surgeon, Holistic & Integrative Physician from Argentina
Dr. Antoine Barbari, Medical Doctor, Senior Consultant, Professor of Medicine from Lebanon
Prof. Dolores Cahill, Molecular Biologist and Immunologist from Ireland
Kate Shemirani, Natural Nurse from the UK
Dr. Mario Cabrera Avivar, Medical Doctor from Uruguay
Dr. Elke F. de Klerk, Medical Doctor from Holland
Dr. Vernon Coleman, General Practitioner from the UK
source:
Oracle Films
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